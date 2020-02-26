IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 954,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 6.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.58% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $29,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QAI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 5,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

