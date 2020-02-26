InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the January 30th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of INFU stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 38,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,121. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

