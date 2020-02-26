Ink Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $146,932.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $146,932.00 and $10,792.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, COSS and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,842,396 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

