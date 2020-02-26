Insider Buying: Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

