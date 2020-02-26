Insider Buying: Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,892.66).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Michael de Villiers sold 33,333 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £999.99 ($1,315.43).

On Monday, December 30th, Michael de Villiers sold 16,222,041 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £324,440.82 ($426,783.50).

On Friday, December 27th, Michael de Villiers sold 2,550,500 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £51,010 ($67,100.76).

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael de Villiers purchased 743,370 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).

LON AAU traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 3,580,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,000. Ariana Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of $31.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.35.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

