Insider Buying: Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) CAO Acquires 280 Shares of Stock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) CAO David R. Hoffman acquired 280 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,520.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,467.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FUN traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 925,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,604. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $74,290,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 99,664 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

