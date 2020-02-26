Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

