Insider Buying: Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Buys 2,700 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 2,249,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 176.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 307,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 118.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 109,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $4,928,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

