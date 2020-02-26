Insider Buying: Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,743.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Huntsman by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,538,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

