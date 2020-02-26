Insider Buying: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,452,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,442,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after acquiring an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,204,000 after acquiring an additional 650,900 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

