Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Buys 71,123 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 71,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31.

Shares of KOD traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $131,000.

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

