Insider Buying: Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 15,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

