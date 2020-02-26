Insider Buying: SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) CFO Buys 650 Shares of Stock

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) CFO Anthony Van Cosentino acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $12,493.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.81. SB Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

SBFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

