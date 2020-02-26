Insider Buying: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Insider Buys 1,315 Shares of Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) insider Joe A. Shearin acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $19,961.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,272.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 6,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

SONA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

