Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Robert S. Beall bought 5,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

