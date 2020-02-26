Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires 19,058 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $137,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George bought 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George bought 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George bought 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George bought 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

Shares of FUND stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 90,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

