Insider Buying: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,245 Shares of Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,577.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SANW shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.