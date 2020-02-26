Insider Buying: Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 50,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,490,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,262,734.04.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Marc Charles Henderson bought 100,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 40,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.

TSE:TML traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 109,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,723. The company has a market cap of $42.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. Treasury Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.42.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.60 target price on shares of Treasury Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

