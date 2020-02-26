Insider Buying: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Insider Acquires 550 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) insider David W. Barry acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VVI traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. 223,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Viad by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

