Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,221. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,481,000 after purchasing an additional 526,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

