Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) CEO Sells 69,657 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.83. 2,054,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.21. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.08.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

