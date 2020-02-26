Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 71,198 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 71,198 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $3,086,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,456. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $70,716,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,318,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,996,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

