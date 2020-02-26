Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Preston Hutchings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 56,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,394,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after buying an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,295,000 after buying an additional 907,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,276,000 after buying an additional 670,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

