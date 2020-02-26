Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 4,030 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. 4,188,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,416,210,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,394,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 711,273 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

