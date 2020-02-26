Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00.

CRWD traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. 4,424,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $4,713,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

