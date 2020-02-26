Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Major Shareholder Sells 68,765 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,088,236.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DDOG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. 2,816,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,473. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.05. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,311,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

