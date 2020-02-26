Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.75, for a total transaction of $425,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,455,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Doubleday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88.

DXCM traded down $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.25. 1,318,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

