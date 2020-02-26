Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 124,032 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 124,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $4,161,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,692,093 shares in the company, valued at $56,769,720.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00.

DT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. 2,217,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $37.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.