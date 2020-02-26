Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells 136,620 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $4,583,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. 2,217,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,031. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

