Insider Selling: EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells 18,115 Shares of Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,901. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,670,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,230,000 after acquiring an additional 186,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

