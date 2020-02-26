Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,519,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Facebook by 37.2% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 5.1% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

