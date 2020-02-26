Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 26,828 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.