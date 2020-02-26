Insider Selling: Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) SVP Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

