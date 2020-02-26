Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells 3,557 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ITRI traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 429,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,986. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

