Insider Selling: Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Director Sells 8,128 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 8,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $135,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,030 shares in the company, valued at $864,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 132,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,363. Mastech Digital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.