Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Sells 2,866 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NCR stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 996,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,030. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,245,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.