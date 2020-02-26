Insider Selling: Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President Sells 46,544 Shares of Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. 10,411,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

