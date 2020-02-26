Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 680 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Paul Dufauchard Jr. Preston sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $15,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,026. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.