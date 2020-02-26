Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $17,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacey D. Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Stacey D. Stewart sold 702 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $16,419.78.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 1,502,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

