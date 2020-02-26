Insider Selling: Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $82.38. 182,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,404 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

