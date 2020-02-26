Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 776,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 75,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,661. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Reading International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 109,843 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Reading International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reading International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

