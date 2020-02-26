Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 75,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,661. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Reading International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Reading International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.