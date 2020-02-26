Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 214 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $15.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.92. 2,299,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $461.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.75.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.