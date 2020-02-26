Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) SVP Sells 43,250 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,252,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 805,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

