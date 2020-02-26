Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $34,260.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 7,564,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,133,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

