Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WORK stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 7,562,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,133,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Get Slack alerts:

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Slack by 565.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 86,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.