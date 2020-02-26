Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $66,925,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $375,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00.

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. 452,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

