Insider Selling: Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WMT traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,673,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $330.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

