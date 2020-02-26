Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 199,600 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,995,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,639 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,628,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 6,014.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 320,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.