Insight Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.91 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005895 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $7.50. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $179.47 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039291 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00432819 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001398 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011329 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012441 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.